Large-scale IDF operation in northern Gaza seeks to change equation with possible implementation of ‘Eiland Plan’

Israeli forces operating in Gaza (Photo: IDF)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) aim to exert greater control over the northern Gaza Strip through a large-scale ground maneuver in the town of Jabaliya.

The IDF Southern Command has been planning the broad operation of the 162nd Division in the northern Strip, with a focus on increasing its operational control of the territory, both to prevent Hamas from re-establishing itself there and to stop any attacks on Israeli territory from being launched from there.

According to Walla News, the operation could result in the movement of a large portion of the population, from the northern Gaza Strip to the humanitarian shelters in southern Gaza.

The IDF plans to focus on eliminating Hamas terrorists without having to be concerned for the well-being of civilians, who have been used as human shields by the terror group.

Walla quoted a military source who stated, "If there's anything that freaks Hamas out, it's the IDF's total control on the ground.”

"The operation carried out by the 162nd Division will undoubtedly increase control. Palestinians move south. Control of the area will also make it possible to prevent rocket launches and attempts to reach the [security] fence.”

If this increase in control is part of the IDF’s overall strategy, the maneuver in the northern Gaza Strip is expected to expand from Jabaliya. In addition, residents of nearby Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya may be evacuated south to the humanitarian zone of al-Mawasi.

Israeli troops in Gaza (Photo: IDF)

On Wednesday afternoon, IDF Arabic Spokesman Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee called on civilian residents of Jabaliya to evacuate and move to the humanitarian zone of al-Mawasi. He told them it would be their "final opportunity." To enable the safe evacuation of the residents, Adraee also announced a temporary cessation of military operations in the city.

"We reiterate our call to you in Jabaliya camp to evacuate your homes and shelters immediately," Adraee said in the video message. "This is a dangerous combat zone. We have temporarily stopped working but the fire will resume again soon."

"This is your chance. Move now without delay from the shelters and homes to the southern Gaza Strip. Do not believe the lies of Hamas through its men or media who tell you to stay there."

#عاجل يا سكان جباليا ديروا بالكم



نكرر دعوتنا إليكم في مخيم جباليا لاخلاء منازلكم والمآوي التي تتواجدون فيها فورًا . هذه منطقة قتال خطيرة. لقد توقفنا عن العمل مؤقتًا لكن النيران ستستأنف من جديد قريبًا.



ندعو السكان للخروج من المنطقة والتحرك عبر شارع الترنس إلى شارع صلاح الدين… pic.twitter.com/6FQjmmAb0d — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 9, 2024

The operation seemingly mirrors portions of the “Eiland Plan” (also called the “Generals' Plan”), first proposed by retired General Giora Eiland soon after Oct. 7, calling for IDF control of the Netzarim Corridor separating the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip.

Eiland proposed imposing a blockade of the northern part, the cessation of humanitarian aid to areas where Hamas is active, the evacuation of civilians from northern Gaza to the south through evacuation zones, and the total elimination of the remaining terrorists in the northern half.

The most recent version of this plan discussed among Israeli Security Cabinet members reportedly called for the IDF to assume greater responsibility for humanitarian aid distribution to prevent its falling into the hands of Hamas.

IDF control of humanitarian aid has been opposed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who argue that Israel should not provide its enemies with aid.

The Eiland Plan is not favored by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, as it would entail continued fighting in the Gaza Strip and more destruction of homes and infrastructure. However, reports in Hebrew media say the plan is popular among IDF leadership.

Security officials believe the use of siege would be legal if Palestinian civilians in Gaza were evacuated from northern Gaza ahead of the operation.

During the fighting in Jabaliya in recent days, troops eliminated dozens of terrorists in close-quarter combat and aerial strikes, located weapons and destroyed numerous terror infrastructure sites and rocket launchers.

Meanwhile, Israeli troops continued raiding and destroying Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip.

In Rafah, 162nd Division troops located and destroyed more rocket launchers, weapons and tunnel shafts.

In the central Strip, 252nd Division soldiers eliminated terrorists, located weapons and destroyed military infrastructure.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets and aircraft have also struck more than 70 terror targets in the Gaza Strip over the past couple of days, in addition to their ongoing operations against Hezbollah across Lebanon.