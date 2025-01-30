All Israel

Hamas’ ‘terror theater’ is being conducted by Al Jazeera ‘journalist’ in Qatar – report

Well-known Al Jazeera journalist proposed to orchestrate cynical release ceremonies

 
Four Israeli female soldiers are present as members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Hamas sign documents for exchanges under the ongoing Gaza ceasefire agreement in Gaza City, Gaza, on January 25, 2025. (Photo by Momen Faiz/NurPhoto)

Over the past few weeks, Hamas has elaborately orchestrated the hostage releases of the ceasefire’s first stage, using them as a show of force and to humiliate the hostages live on TV.

Now, i24 News revealed that Hamas hired a Qatar-based Al Jazeera journalist to professionally direct the hostage release ceremonies from afar.

According to the report by i24’s Arab Affairs correspondent Baruch Yedid, Hamas hired Tamer Almisshal, a well-known journalist who is producing the popular investigative program “The Tip of the Iceberg” for the Qatari outlet.

The release of the three civilian women and the four IDF soldiers over the last two weekends were staged in the Saraya and Palestine squares in central Gaza.

Hamas built stages and printed posters with provocative messages in several languages for the events and gave the hostages “gift bags” and release documents, while the events were carried live by Al Jazeera.

Hamas terrorists and “journalists” filmed the whole process, starting with the car ride to the handover point, where the IDF soldiers were forced to thank their captors for their treatment.

According to the report, Almisshal was responsible for the ideas to orchestrate the ceremony using stages adorned with posters with English and Hebrew messages, and disfigured IDF symbols.

He also proposed dressing the female soldiers in fake uniforms, and to have them give a speech in Arabic, which was derailed by the soldiers’ brave conduct on stage.

He directed the production as well as the documentation of the procedure by several cameras from different angles, while also being responsible for the overall visual messaging and narrative.

On Thursday, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad put on several separate hostage release events, one in Jabaliya and one near the ruined house of killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

A poster set up on the ruins and used as the background in the release ceremony celebrated Sinwar as “Sayyid al-Toufan,” meaning “Lord of the Flood,” a reference to Hamas’ name for its Oct. 7 invasion, the “al-Aqsa Flood.”

Almisshal was born in Gaza, where he studied at the Islamic University and became a “journalist” on several Hamas-affiliated channels before joining Al Jazeera.

He also produced a program that was aired last week and showed footage of Sinwar walking in the Gaza Strip during the war wearing a military vest, before he was killed by IDF troops later in the war.
All Israel News Staff

The All Israel News Staff is a team of journalists in Israel.

