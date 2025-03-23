Under the sea: The secrets of Israel’s Flotilla 7 submarine unit

An Israeli navy Dolphin-class submarine in the water off the coast of Haifa on September 07, 2009. (Photo: Moshe Shai/Flash90)

Only two main operations of Israel’s only submarine unit have ever been made public while the rest of their underwater activities are kept under wraps as closely guarded secrets. For the most part, the activities of the Flotilla 7 unit are classified, however, some details are known.

The elite unit, known as Shayetet 7 in Hebrew, was formed in December 1959 when Israel’s first submarine, INS Tanin (Israeli Naval Ship 'Crocodile') arrived at the port of Haifa. The Israeli Navy is tasked with protecting and defending the nation from maritime threats, working in cooperation with the rest of the Israel Defense Forces.

Whether it's surveillance, rescue missions, engaging enemies, or transportation of soldiers and equipment, the navy is an integral part of Israel’s defense. However, Shayetet 7 is specifically responsible for destroying enemy ships, controlling port entrances, carrying out secret espionage activities, and assisting other units during combat, according to the IDF.

Given the fact that one of the only known incidents concerning the covert unit was the Dakar tragedy in 1968, it is impressive that people are still brave enough to sign up. The INS Dakar disappeared on its way from England to Israel, and it was a mystery for over 30 years what became of the crew. The remains of the craft and crew were found only much later, in 1999, highlighting the inherent risks of manning a submarine – often overshadowing the unit’s successful operations.

On the acquisition of the sixth submarine added to the flotilla in 2024, the Navy honored Dakar’s legacy by naming it the INS Drakon, according to Ynet News.

The training of soldiers willing to serve deep under the surface of the sea continues.

Soldiers must pass a 15-month course before being accepted to serve in the unit. After completing the training, graduates are invited to sign their name in "The Submariner’s Book" marking their achievement and entry into the elite unit. Only then will they finally have access to classified information about Flotilla 7 missions and operational scope – information that becomes available once graduates take up their positions on their assigned submarines.

Of course, not everyone makes it through the rigorous training. “There were many struggles throughout the course,” one newly graduated sergeant recalled.

“I remember one Saturday when our commander came to the base even though it was his day off. Our discipline had weakened in the weeks before, and he gave us a very touching speech about the character of a diver and what the role represents. It made us understand what we represent, and we could suddenly feel the weight of the naval tradition on our shoulders. Even though he gave the speech over six months ago, the other soldiers and I still bring it up in order to remind ourselves to be worthy of our roles.”

“My family has a strong military background,” said the sergeant at his graduation. “My father was an officer in the IDF, my sister is currently an officer, and it was clear to me that I wanted to become an officer as well.”

He continued, “In the first six months of training, also known as ‘the Basic Stage’, the conditions are very demanding. You learn the smallest details about the submarine and its structure. There is a very high level of discipline.”

Not only does the flotilla add new recruits, but their vessels are also updated and improved. Two advanced Dolphin-class submarines were brought into service in 2015 – the INS Crocodile and the INS Rahav, which use AIP (air-independent propulsion) technology.

“These new submarines have new systems, and therefore new capabilities. Among these are greater stealth and the ability to stay longer underwater,” said the commander of the school, Major Y.

The Flotilla’s first submarines were S and T class vessels built during World War II by the British. These were replaced by smaller, more agile "Gal" class submarines in the 1970s before upgrading again to the "Dolphin" class submarines. The more recent “AIP” models are considered state-of-the-art vessels, keeping Israel at the forefront of naval technology.

“Israel’s Dolphin-Class submarines are considered among the most powerful and sophisticated on and below the surface of the Earth,” according to the IDF, adding, “The soldiers who man their powerful weapons systems and sail them through the sea’s depths are among Israel’s best and brightest.”

The flotilla has been described by the IDF chief as “a long strategic arm – sophisticated, very quiet, and extremely important in our struggle.”

Only two of their missions have been revealed to the public. The first, was an operation in Alexandria when, together with Flotilla 13, the unit played a pivotal role in the 1967 Six-Day War, confronting Egyptian naval forces. They later carried out a critical intelligence-gathering mission in the 2006 Lebanon War.

The flotilla insignia was redesigned to incorporate a new dolphin-class submarine together with a swordfish, paying tribute to those lost on the INS Dakar. The emblem represents both old and new elements of the Flotilla 7 unit and has a large anchor, which speaks of security.

Regarding the unit’s legacy, the commander of the Israel Navy said its “unique and clandestine contribution is an impressive, mostly classified chapter in the war for our existence as an independent and sovereign state.”