LIVE televised broadcast of Global Day of Prayer for Peace of Jerusalem, Sunday, Oct. 1

Join Bishop Stearns of Eagles' Wings and millions of global intercessors praying for Jerusalem

 
Bishop Robert Stearns, executive director of Eagles' Wings, addresses the Global Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem. (Photo courtesy of Eagles' Wings)

Executive Director of Eagles' Wings, Bishop Robert Stearns, invites ALL ISRAEL NEWS readers to join the live broadcast of the annual Global Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem (DPPJ) on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The live televised event will begin at 4 p.m. Israel time on GOD TV at TBN studios in Jerusalem and will be viewed by millions of people representing more than 500,000 churches worldwide.

Global Jewish and Christian leaders throughout the religious, business and governmental sectors are expected to participate once again in this year’s celebration which will honor Israel’s 75th anniversary as an independent nation with prayer from the nations. Read our coverage about the successful 2022 event here.

Over the years, Bishop Stearns has brought more than 25,000 visitors to Israel.

This year’s Day of Prayer event will see representatives from 20 nations joining Bishop Stearns as part of their visit to the land, the largest group that Eagle’s Wings has brought to Israel in its history.

The DPPJ takes place on the first Sunday of October every year.

Join the Global Day of Prayer live broadcast next Sunday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. Israel time

Read more about Eagles’ Wings DPPJ initiative here. 

To learn about the organization click this link: Eagles’ Wings.
