Israel's newest airline Air Haifa operates its first international flight

New Israeli airline Air Haifa (Photo: ATR)

Air Haifa operated its first international flight on Monday, departing from Tel Aviv and landing in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Globes reported that “some passengers paid just $60 for tickets.”

In the future, flights between Haifa and Larnaca are expected to cost $69 for a one-way flight, and $81 round-trip, according to the Jerusalem Post. Flights between Tel Aviv and Larnaca, on the other hand, are expected to cost between $119 and $199.

Until Monday morning’s flight, Air Haifa had exclusively conducted flights to and from Eilat.

The airline company plans to add Greece and Turkey to its list of destinations in the future.

In addition to Air Haifa, Bees Airlines has begun operating flights to and from Israel.

Bees Airlines, a Ukrainian airline recently acquired by Romanian investors, began operating flights between Bucharest and Tel Aviv in August.

Globes reported that while the Bees Airlines' flights were full, the Air Haifa return flight from Larnaca “was almost empty,” likely due to the escalation in regional tensions.

As Air Haifa and Bees Airlines begin operating flights to and from Israel, other airlines have extended pauses in operating flights to and from Israel.

Despite the European Union’s withdrawing its recommendation against flights to and from Israel, Delta Airlines, Air France, Neos, Aegean, Wizz Air and LOT have all suspended flights to Israel.

Wizz Air, a Hungarian airline, said it would cancel flights to Israel until January 2025.

Delta announced that its “flights between NewYork-JFK and Tel Aviv will be paused through March 31, due to ongoing conflict in the region.”