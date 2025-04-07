All Israel
In largest barrage in months, Hamas fires 10 rockets at southern Israeli city of Ashkelon

One man wounded by shrapnel, IDF strikes site of rocket launch

 
Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip by Hamas terrorists hit the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon, April 6, 2025. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90

The Hamas terror organization launched 10 rockets into southern Israel on Sunday evening, the first such barrage since the start of the recent hostage-ceasefire deal in January, and the largest in months.

After rocket sirens sounded in several southern communities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a statement about the launches, stating that half the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. 

“Following the sirens that sounded at 21:01-21:02 in the Lakhish area, approximately ten projectiles were identified crossing into Israeli territory from central Gaza,” the statement read.

“Approximately five projectiles were successfully intercepted by the IAF [Israeli Air Force]. Falls were identified in several areas. IDF Home Front Command soldiers are dispatched to the scenes and are operating in cooperation with Israeli security forces.” 

A man in his 30s was lightly injured due to shrapnel from a rocket in Ashkelon, and was taken by Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services to Barzilai Hospital. MDA also treated several people for anxiety and for minor injuries due to falls while running to shelters during the attacks. 

The rockets were launched from the Deir al-Balah neighborhood in central Gaza, an area where the IDF has not been operating since resuming military activity in the Strip. Hamas’ military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the launches. 

Following the rocket attack, IDF Arabic spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee issued a warning in Arabic for residents of the Deir al-Balah area, instructing them to evacuate ahead of the IDF response. 

“We will attack with great force every area from which rockets are launched,” Adraee wrote.

“Terrorist organizations, primarily Hamas, bear full responsibility for the displacement and suffering of civilians. For your safety, you must move immediately south to the known shelters in Al Mawasi.” 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was flying to the United States for his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, called Defense Minister Israel Katz from the Wings of Zion plane.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu instructed Katz to respond harshly to the attacks, while also giving  approval for increased military operations against Hamas in Gaza. 

“I instructed the IDF to carry out a powerful blow against Hamas. We will not accept rocket fire at Israel,” Katz said in a statement. 

Shortly after the announcement, the military struck the site of the launch, saying, “The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to Israeli civilians.” 
