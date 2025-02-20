Hamas’ release spectacle ‘violates int’l law,’ says UN human rights chief amid global condemnation of terror group

A member of the terror group Hamas and a representative of the Red Cross sign documents on stage next to the coffins of four Israeli hostages during their handover to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis. The transfer, part of a ceasefire deal, includes the remains of hostages believed to be members of the Bibas family.

Hamas’ barbaric “terror theatre” accompanying the release of four bodies of Israeli hostages on Thursday drew widespread condemnation, even from the U.N. Human Rights commissioner, who isn’t known for a pro-Israel stance.

“Under international law, any handover of the remains of deceased must comply with the prohibition of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, ensuring respect for the dignity of the deceased and their families,” Volker Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Red Cross had called on Hamas not to repeat its cynical and degrading handover ceremonies during the transfer of the bodies. “We must be clear: any degrading treatment during release operations is unacceptable,” the International Committee of the Red Cross stated.

Nevertheless, the terror group put on one of its most deranged ceremonies yet, featuring a depiction of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a vampire sucking the blood of the killed hostages.

A Hamas militant stands on stage near coffins during the handover of deceased hostages Oded Lifschitz, Shiri Bibas and her two children Kfir and Ariel Bibas, seized during the deadly October 7, 2023 attack, to the Red Cross, as part of a ceasefire and hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, February 20, 2025. (REUTERS/Ramadan Abed)

The terrorists displayed the coffins of the Bibas family and Oded Lifshitz on stage, decorating them with propaganda messages. Next to the coffins, the terrorists put mock-up bombs with the slogan, “They were killed by USA bombs.”

The vile spectacle provoked particularly strong reactions in Germany and Argentina. Oded Lifshitz and Shiri Bibas had German citizenship, while her two sons held Argentinian passports.

“Four coffins, paraded on a stage - images that are almost unbearable,” wrote Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. “The hostage families are exposed to the limitless terror of Hamas until the end. My thoughts are with them. Hopefully they will soon be able to mourn their loved ones and bury them with dignity.”

Friedrick Merz, the current opposition leader who is expected to be elected as Germany’s next chancellor this coming weekend, also mourned the death of the Bibas family.

“It is the sad certainty that we all feared: Kfir and Ariel Bibas, who were held captive by Hamas, are dead - along with their mother.”

“The German-Israeli family was brutally abducted from their home. 503 days of hope ended in unimaginable pain. Their kidnapping on October 7th will remain in all of our memories. Israel is mourning. We mourn with them. And we demand: Everything must now be done to ensure that even the last hostage returns,” he wrote on X.

In Argentina, President Javier Milei said he plans to hold a National Day of Mourning. He also shared a picture of the Bibas family, writing, “May their memory be blessed,” and the Jewish blessing upon hearing of a death, “Blessed is the True Judge.”

Argentina’s President of the Human Rights Commission, Sabrina Ajmechet, criticized the silence of human rights groups in her country.

“There are two Argentine babies who were murdered by terrorists,” she wrote on X. “They were taken alive from their homes and returned in coffins. We are a country with an intense and regrettable history of babies who were taken from their mothers alive and we never heard anything about them again. We have human rights organizations that have dedicated decades to them.”

“Today, all these institutions and people are silent. Or, even worse: defending the murderers of Kfir and Ariel, turning the perpetrators into victims. I cannot understand the silence of the majority of Argentines about what is happening. I do not want to think that it is because these two babies are Jewish. I would like to understand why they remain silent in the face of the most terrible barbarity, in the face of such an inhuman act,” Ajmechet wrote.

The daughter of Oded Lifshitz, Sharone, is a British citizen. “We share Israel’s deep heartbreak on this dark day,” the British Embassy in Israel stated.

“It’s a stark reminder of the horrors Hamas inflicted on innocent people on 7/10. For over 500 days we hoped for the safe return of all the hostages. This hope is broken, but we mustn't give up on those still held hostage in Gaza,” the embassy wrote on X.

After the confirmation of Lifshitz' death was published, Germany's ambassador to Israel, Steffen Seibert, eulogized him.

"A man of peace and reconciliation with the Palestinians, a fellow German - kidnapped and killed by Hamas. As he returns home my heart goes out to his family. May the memory of this gentle man and of this life well lived be a blessing," Seibert wrote.