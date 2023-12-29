All Israel

Do not forget the Bibas family – two small children and their parents are still in Hamas captivity

Family members of the Bibas family – mother Shiri, father Yarden and their children Ariel (4) and Kfir (11 months) – have been fighting for over two months to keep Israel and the world’s attention on the plight of their dear ones, who remain captive in the Gaza Strip.

The family was brutally taken hostage by Hamas terrorists during the murderous assault on Israel on Oct. 7, with video footage showing the capture of Shiri looking terrified while holding her two young redheaded children has become a powerful symbol of the cruelty displayed on what is referred to by Israelis as the 'Black Shabbat.'

Hamas is also believed to hold Yarden separately from his wife and children, and claimed that Shiri and her children were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Since the Bibas family members were not set free as part of the truce deal between Israel and Hamas, the extended family members have redoubled their efforts.

Ofri, sister of the father Yarden, spoke about her brother and read passages from little Ariel’s favorite children’s book. Orange balloons symbolizing the Bibas children's red hair were released into the air carrying prayers for their return.

“Ariel and Kfir became a symbol, but for us they are family and our family is not complete,” Ofri said.

“We want them at home with us, to hug, to comfort, to love, to help them heal. They need to come back, now.”

Despite some criticism that the public activism for the return of the hostages is hurting Israel’s position vis-à-vis Hamas, Ofri and the Bibas family vowed to continue their campaign.

“We are constantly consulting and talking all the time with past and present security officials and those in the know. We are trying to do our best,” said Ofri, adding, “We did get a lot of feedback that the pressure from the families has an effect and moves things forward. And as their family, this is our role to bring them back.”

