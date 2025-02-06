All Israel

Iran unveils first drone carrier for IRGC Navy, former Israeli DM Gallant calls vessels 'floating bases of terror'

 
Military drone on Iran's new drone carrier vessel Shahid Beheshti (Photo: Screenshot)

Since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel's enemies have launched a multifront attack, all supported by Iranian-backed terror proxies. And now, a new Iranian threat has emerged – this time from the sea. On Thursday, Iran launched a new drone carrier vessel, which will be integrated into its Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval force.

The new carrier is designed to assist Iran in launching drones from a shorter range, making it harder for enemies to detect the launch.

Iran's news agency Tasnim reported, “The Shahid Beheshti, a former container vessel, is equipped with a 180-meter (590-foot) runway and is able to operate without refueling for up to one year.”

According to Ynet News, one thing that sets this ship apart from earlier models of the IRGC warships is that it is “capable of launching and retrieving larger drones, like the Qaher – a miniaturized drone based on a local fighter jet – as well as helicopters.”

Former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has long warned of Iran transforming merchant ships into more sophisticated vessels designed for warfare, calling them “floating bases of terror.”

In 2021, a merchant ship was found to be operating as a covert military asset of the IRGC. U.S. intelligence at the time revealed that Israel was actually behind the attack.

Gallant presented a photograph of the Shahid Beheshti during a speech in May 2023 and shared, "These vessels are of considerable size, ranging from tens to sometimes hundreds of thousands of tons. They are intended to carry various types of combat capabilities, including aircraft, missiles, offensive systems, and advanced intelligence.”

He cautioned that these ships are not harmless but rather designed for use in terrorism, far from the Iranian border yet close to their enemies.

Ynet reported Iran's Chief of Military Staff Mohammad Bagher, and the commander of the IRGC, Hossein Salami, participated in the launch. At the ceremony, he staunchly declared, "We do not threaten any nation but do not bend in the face of threats. Our achievements are an answer to any threat against Iran and the Muslim nations."
