Released Israeli hostage Emily Damari displays resilience despite horrific suffering and severe injuries

Freed hostage Emily Damari being prepped for surgery at Sheba Medical Center on Mar. 2, 2025 on her left hand, after being shot on Oct. 7, 2023.(Photo: Pomi Ofi Tal)

The 28-year-old Israeli former hostage Emily Damari was released in January after 471 difficult days in Hamas captivity in Gaza. Despite horrific suffering and severe injuries in her hand and leg, she displays resilience and optimism about the future. Following her return to Israel, she underwent surgery at the Sheba Medical Center outside Tel Aviv.

"I have embraced my hand, my pain and my scars entirely. To me, they symbolize freedom, hope and strength," Damari said. She was seriously injured twice when Hamas terrorists shot her during the Hamas-led attack on Israel Oct. 7, 2023.

"The surgery on my hand and leg went much better than expected, thanks to the expertise and professionalism of the surgeons at Sheba Medical Center. I want to thank the surgeons, nurses, and staff at the hospital for the amazing care I received," she continued.

Freed hostage Emily Damari being prepped for surgery at Sheba Medical Center on Mar. 2, 2025 (Photo courtesy of the Damari family)

Despite her optimism, Damari admitted that her recovery will take some time and her life will never be the same again.

"My recovery will take time, and my hand will never fully heal, but the intense pain that accompanied me for a year and a half, due to nerve stitching during my first surgery at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, is no longer there. The large scar, caused by an open, infected wound that didn’t heal for four months due to the conditions in the tunnels where I was held, now looks much better. After recovery, with the help of physiotherapy, I hope to use my hand much better than I could before the surgery," she assessed.

In January, her mother Mandy described the immense happiness when she was reunited with her daughter after the long captivity in Gaza.

“Yesterday, I finally got to hug Emily, as I had dreamed of [doing] for a long time,” Mandy said. “I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all the people who contributed to the fight to bring Emily home and supported us during this time. As I've mentioned throughout, you're all an integral part of Emily's family."

"It’s nothing short of a miracle that she didn’t develop a life-threatening infection," Mandy continued, referring to the horrific conditions that her daughter was subjected to during the captivity in Gaza.

While Emily is happy about her freedom and the successful surgery, she has not forgotten the plight of the remaining hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. She called for the swift release of all hostages.

"Although my injuries weren’t simple, I know there are others still in captivity in worse physical and mental conditions. All hostages must come home immediately, without any further delays," Damari emphatically stated.

She thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for securing the latest hostage deal while calling for the return of all remaining hostages including her friends Gali and Ziv.

"I want to thank President Trump again for securing the deal that brought me home. Please, help us bring Gali, Ziv, and all the other hostages home before it’s too late for everyone," she urged.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer invited Damari and her mother, who are British citizens, to visit the prime minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street during their next trip to London.

"After I recover from the surgeries, and after the remaining hostages are freed, I’ll be so excited to return to the UK. There are so many people I want to thank personally for helping me get my life back," Damari said.