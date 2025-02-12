Israeli baseball team refused participation in German tournament over fears of ‘troublemakers attacking Israelis’ & ‘political situation’

Illustrative image: Israel designated hitter Danny Valencia (19) hits a single during the second inning against Venezuela at LoanDepot Park. Photo via Reuters.

The Israeli under-19 baseball team was refused participation in the annual PONY U19 Palomino tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, over fears the team would be attacked by “troublemakers” off the field, Channel 12 News reported.

In a statement on Sunday, the Israel Association of Baseball (IAB) expressed “profound disappointment and protest against the decision of the Stuttgart Reds baseball club to reject their application.”

Explaining his decision, tournament chairman Andre Fink said the “political situation” and the fear that “troublemakers” would attack “Israeli teams” were the reasons for his decision not to allow Israel to take part in the tournament, the IAB said.

Fink noted that “on the field, there is no problem whatsoever,” but said the fears were over incidents off the field.

“This rationale is not only discriminatory but also undermines the very spirit of international sportsmanship and unity that events like PONY baseball tournaments aim to uphold,” the IAB protested.

“It should go without saying that one cannot claim to protect Israeli players by excluding them,” the statement continued.

The fear of “troublemakers” attacking Israeli teams or their fans could be a reference to the pogrom-like attacks against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam last November.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this decision,” stated Dr. Jordy Alter, President of the IAB. “To deny these young athletes the opportunity to compete based on hypothetical scenarios and perceived risks is unjust and unacceptable.”

“The IAB categorically rejects the notion that Israeli teams cannot participate safely in international events. This exclusion is a troubling precedent that could have far-reaching implications for the inclusion of teams from Israel and other nations in future sporting events,” according to the statement.

Ian Kinsler, the team manager for the World Baseball Classic, noted how “Sports have the unique power to bring people together.”

“I played PONY Baseball growing up, and am disappointed to hear about Israel being excluded from this tournament. My hope would be that PONY changes its stance,” he added.

Two years ago, the Israeli U18 team won the PONY tournament and, for the first time, qualified for the PONY League World Series in Laredo, Texas.