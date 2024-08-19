Early morning Hezbollah drone assault seriously wounds 2 Israelis in Western Galilee

Israeli security forces at the scene where a drone fired from Lebanon hit a main road, in the northern Israeli city of Nahariya, August 6, 2024. Photo by Flash90

Three drones launched by Hezbollah infiltrated the western part of the Galilee on Monday morning, with two of them exploding, seriously wounding two Israelis, according to media reports.

“Several suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing over from the territory of Lebanon, the air defense fighters successfully intercepted some of them, while some fell in the area of Ya’ara,” the IDF stated.

Ynet News reported that one drone was intercepted, while the other two caused injuries: one Israeli was critically wounded, another sustained serious injuries, and three others were lightly hurt.

Hezbollah said the attack targeted an IDF base in Ya’ara and was in response to Israel killing a Radwan Force commander in Lebanon the day before.

The first alarms began around 6:40 a.m. in several towns in the Upper and Western Galilee, including towns relatively far from the border, such as Nahariya, where residents were filmed lying on the ground without a shelter nearby. The explosions also caused brushfires in the area.

The head of the Shlomi Local Council, Gabi Naaman, described “scenes like of an air battle.”

He lamented, “This is a war in every way, disrupting life from all day long. How much longer?”

At around the same time, rockets were launched into the Upper Galilee, with about 10 exploding in open areas near Zar’it.

Following the attacks, the IDF launched a fresh wave of airstrikes against several Hezbollah targets across southern Lebanon. Lebanese media said a drone strike killed two people in the town of Khoula.

On Monday morning, the IDF also stated that Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets struck Hezbollah military buildings in the areas of Ayta al-Sha’ab, Beit Lif and Khoula overnight.

On Sunday, the IDF struck a rocket launcher in Kabriha, after it was used to attack Israel. In the Sheba region, Israeli aircraft struck a terror cell, as well as a Hezbollah weapons warehouse. Another warehouse, military buildings, and a launcher were struck in the al-Tiri area, the IDF stated.

Following the attacks on Ya’ara on Monday morning, the head of the Mateh Asher Council, Moshe Davidovitz, cautioned against normalizing the situation on Israel's northern border.

“This morning we woke up to drones that managed to cross the border and at least one of them hit Ya’ara. This trend must change in the coming days, otherwise, how will we open the school year?” he said.

“The danger lurking every minute, every hour, is part of an unimaginable situation that we in the north are not ready to accept. We are the nation’s bulletproof vest, but we too have run out of the ability to absorb damage.”