After attack on Ben Gurion Airport, Houthis threaten 'comprehensive air blockade’ of Israel

Brigadier General Yahya Saree , Houthi military spokesman delivers a speech in Sanaa's Al-Sabeen Square. May 2, 2025 (Photo: Reuters)

The Houthi rebel group in Yemen announced Sunday that it is working “to impose a comprehensive air blockade” on Israel.

In a video statement, Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree announced that the group would take action against Israel in response to its operations in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

“In response to the Israeli escalation, with its decision to expand aggressive operations against Gaza, the Yemeni Armed Forces announce that they will work to impose a comprehensive air blockade on the Israeli enemy by repeatedly targeting airports, most notably Lod Airport, known in Israel as Ben Gurion Airport,” Saree said in his announcement.

The Houthi terror group also urged international airlines to cancel flights to and from Israel.

Saree said the group “call upon all international airlines to take into consideration the contents of this statement from the moment of its announcement and publishing, and to cancel all scheduled flights to the airports of the criminal enemy, to preserve the safety of their aircraft and their agents.”

Several international airlines have already announced a suspension of flights to and from Israel, with others announcing permanent cancellation until the end of the war.

The Houthi spokesman concluded that the terror group would not accept the continued “state of violation” that Israel is imposing on Lebanon and Syria through its repeated strikes against targets in those countries.

The ballistic missile attack, which struck the grounds at Ben Gurion International Airport on Sunday, was the first time a missile from the Yemeni terror group made a direct impact in Israel.

The Houthis have significantly increased the number of launches targeting Israel since the resumption of the IDF's activities in the Gaza Strip. Since the war began with the Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, the Houthis have launched approximately 370 missiles and drones at Israel, including 33 attacks since the collapse of the ceasefire and the resumption of fighting in Gaza.

Analysts believe the Houthis are not only attempting to stir up other pro-Palestinian groups in the Middle East, but also to showcase their ability to strike Israel, despite the ongoing U.S. attacks on their territory since President Donald Trump took office in January.

Initial findings from the investigation into the impact at the airport suggest the interception failure was due to a malfunction in the interceptor rocket's targeting of the incoming missile, rather than a broader flaw in the Arrow defense system.

An interceptor launched by the American THAAD system also failed to intercept the ballistic missile.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the Houthi attack with a post on his personal 𝕏 account, quoting a separate message from Trump.

“President Trump is absolutely right!” Netanyahu wrote. “Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran. Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters.”

However, despite Netanyahu’s remarks, the Israeli Security Cabinet reportedly decided not to address the issue of Yemen during its hours-long meeting on Sunday evening, which focused on and unanimously approved the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip.