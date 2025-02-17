'43 million seconds in hell' – Dekel-Chen says hostages count seconds not days in captivity

Al-Qassam Brigades hand over Dekel-Chen and other Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, as part of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in Khan Younis, February 15, 2025. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

After 498 days of uncertainty, worry, and anticipation, Sagi Dekel-Chen, who was captured from Kibbutz Nir Oz, finally returned home.

Dekel-Chen's aunt, Gilat Fish, recalled the moment the family saw him.

"It's a miracle that happened to us. When he got out of the car, a heavy burden that had been on us for 498 days was released," she recalled. "We've been waiting for this moment for so long, and in one moment we were finally able to take a deep breath, even shout – that's it, he's on his way to us.”

During his captivity, Dekel-Chen did not know what had happened in Israel. He didn’t know about the destruction of the kibbutz, he didn’t even know if his family was still alive.

"He was kidnapped in the early hours of the morning," Fish said, "He didn't see Nir Oz go up in flames. He didn't know anything – not about the situation of his wife, his parents, his sister who was on the kibbutz, and not even about his close friends.”

Throughout his captivity, Dekel-Chen was held in tunnels with no connection to the outside world. He didn't attempt to obtain information about what was happening, afraid of what he might hear. During his capture, Dekel-Chen's arm was injured and was not treated adequately during his captivity, despite being kept in a hospital in Gaza during the first few days of the war.

Prof. Yonatan Dekel-Chen, Sagi’s father, said, “We knew he was injured, he has the injuries he needs to recover from. A person who has been in hell for 500 days has not seen the light of day, there is damage there that will take time, but everything can be repaired, he is home.”

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday evening at Ichilov Hospital, Dekel-Chen's wife, Avital, said, "Sagi hasn't seen the light of day since October 7th and didn't know what happened to me and the girls. The first time he found out about our situation was the day before his release, only then did he find out that we were alive," she shared. "How did he manage to hold on? Thanks to love. We discovered that we did many things, each in our own world, exactly as the other had asked and wished for on his side. Yesterday, when I saw Sagi, I finally felt that I could get out of the safe room and rehabilitate. Together, as a whole family – three daughters, a mother and a father. Yesterday, Sagi met his daughters for the first time in a year and four months. Shahar saw her father for the first time outside of a picture.”

At the end of her remarks, Avital said her husband explained to her how the hostages think about their time in captivity.

"Sagi told me yesterday – 'Millie, it's nice that they write 498 days, but in principle, it's more accurate to say that we're there for over 43 million seconds of hell.' They don't count days or hours, they count seconds. I would like to appeal to the other families of the abductees as well, don't lose hope, we will bring back everyone who remained there – because there is no other option.”

Dekel-Chen's father, Yonatan, also called for bringing home the rest of the hostages.

“I stand here as a father whose son has come home – a son who is a father to three daughters and a husband to a courageous woman who spoke before me,” he said. “He is part of the Nir Oz community, which is shattered and still waiting for 20 more hostages to come home.”

At the same press conference, Sapir Cohen, the partner of released hostage Alexander (Sasha) Trupanov, said that he had already given up hope of being released alive.

"I have the privilege of standing here today,” Cohen began. “Last night, Sasha told me that he prayed for me to find a man I loved. He prayed that I wouldn't wait for him because he didn't want me to wait for a man who would never come home. I was privileged to hug Sasha again.”

Trupanov's mother, Lena, said the fact that her son is walking “is a miracle.”

“Sasha was shot in both legs and for us, it is a miracle that he is standing on his feet,” she said. “During the year, the Creator sent me people who helped and supported. Thank you to all the volunteers who help the families and all the people who constantly encourage and embrace, it gives a lot of strength. Thank you to all the MKs who supported the cry – there is no greater mitzvah than the redemption of captives.”

Trupanov's family said he only found out upon his release yesterday that his father was murdered on October 7. He was hardly exposed to media during his captivity, and he was kept alone. Occasionally, the terrorists guarding him would update him on some details.

Trupanov was kept alone throughout his captivity, learning to read and speak Arabic from his captors. He did not see Sapir and Lena during the entire period of captivity, but he heard on the radio that they had been released from captivity.